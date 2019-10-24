Odisha PUC centres on Google map

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: All the centres providing pollution under control (PUC) certificates will be listed on Google Maps for the convenience of citizens soon.

The State Transport Authority (STA) on Wednesday asked all the Regional Transport Officers (RTOs), Assistant Regional Transport Officers (ARTOs) and Additional Regional Transport Officers to instruct all the PUC centres under their respective jurisdictions to add their facilities to the digital maps.

It would help vehicle owners locate the pollution test centres easily. The centres have also been asked to mention opening hours of their business, said Transport Commissioner Sanjeeb Panda in a letter.



The transport officials have been instructed to submit the Google location links of all the PUC centres for uploading in the STA website.