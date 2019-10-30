Home States Odisha

Castaway flies back home today

Andaman sailor Amrit Kujur will leave for his native Sahid Dweep on Wednesday.

Published: 30th October 2019 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2019 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

Amrit Kujur

By Express News Service

PURI: Andaman sailor Amrit Kujur will leave for his native Sahid Dweep on Wednesday.“My family members have booked a flight ticket for my return,” said Amrit from the district headquarters hospital (DHH) where he was treated for stomach ache on Tuesday.   

The Andaman man was rushed to the DHH after he complained of abdominal pain. Manger of the shelter home, where Amrit has been accommodated by the district administration, informed that the sailor had asked for rice, dal and vegetable curry in lunch and dinner besides light breakfast with tea. He was served accordingly. However, he complained of stomach ache after having breakfast, said the manager who accompanied Amrit to hospital.

The doctor who examined Amrit said there were symptoms of formation of  gas and acidity in his stomach and it was not serious. He felt better after taking medicines and was discharged from the hospital in the evening, the doctor said.

Amrit had set out from Andaman to sell consumer goods, rice, edible oils and spices to people residing in nearby islands and ships anchored in the sea when he was caught in a storm. He survived at sea for 28 days before his boat washed ashore near Khirisahi village along Chilika coast on October 22.
His medical examination has been conducted and doctors have found him physically fit to travel.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
CJI Ranjan Gogoi and Justice S A Bobde at an event in New Delhi | PTI
What next in Sabarimala? Ball in Chief Justice designate SA Bobde's court
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019
Prakash, a veterinarian of the Hosur forest department, tranquilised the animal at 11.23 pm. | (Photo | EPS)
Killer jumbo Arisiraja's reign of terror ends, tranquilised by TN forest officials
Image used for representation purpose only
Headmaster arrested in Kerala's Ottappalam for verbally abusing teacher

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Simplifying Maharashtra's political mess. Why so much drama, you ask?
Interview: The name's Bond, Ruskin Bond
Gallery
The Supreme Court on Thursday referred the mater of entry of women of all ages into Sabarimala Temple to a bigger bench of seven judges. CJI Ranajn Gogoi stated that restrictions on women in religious places was not limited to Sabarimala and was prevalent
SC refers Sabarimala verdict to seven-judge bench, here is what you need to know!
Jawahar Lal Nehru was born on 14th November 1889 which is celebrated as Children day because of his love for children.
Happy Children's Day! On Pandit Nehru's 130th birth anniversary, here are some interesting facts about him
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp