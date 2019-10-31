Home States Odisha

Communal clash averted in Rourkela

AN attempt to give communal colour to an assault case in Kalunga area was foiled by Brahmani Tarang police on Wednesday. 

Published: 31st October 2019 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2019 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: AN attempt to give communal colour to an assault case in Kalunga area was foiled by Brahmani Tarang police on Wednesday. 

A Muslim youth was assaulted by a group of villagers at the communally-sensitive area near the Kalunga police station on Tuesday night after he was caught with a girl from another community. 
In another case on October 26 night, a Bajrang Dal activist was standing alone near the Kalunga level-crossing when three Muslim youths arrived and clashed with him after an altercation.

Later, some Bajrang Dal supporters assembled at the spot, but before the issue could flare up, police intervened and defused the tension. Police also took a written undertaking from both sides and let them go. But on Wednesday, the local Muslim leaders, with supporters, thronged the police station and tried to link the two separate incidents. They alleged that to avenge the October 26 incident, the Bajrang Dal activists assaulted the Muslim youth on Tuesday.  

However, police were prepared with findings of preliminary investigation of Tuesday night’s incident. Police apprised the local Muslim leaders of the facts and warned them not to incite communal tension. 
Rourkela SP K Shiva Subramani said there was no communal angle in Tuesday night’s incident and the minority youth was assaulted over a love affair. Appropriate action was taken, he added. 

A case has been registered at Brahmani Tarang police station against a group of persons for assaulting the Muslim youth and investigation is underway.
 

