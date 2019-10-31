Home States Odisha

Use of low quality bitumen damages roads

If the blacktop road in your area is damaged more often, blame the substandard bitumen used by the construction agencies.

Published: 31st October 2019 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2019 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: If the blacktop road in your area is damaged more often, blame the substandard bitumen used by the construction agencies. Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs), which produce bitumen, have flagged the use of spurious bitumen in Odisha roads.

Stating that roads in the State are damaged due to use of low quality bitumen, the OMCs have moved the State Government seeking a direction to Odisha Small Industries Corporation (OSIC) to procure the material from them and executing agencies to use it during construction of roads. 

They alleged that the executing agencies and contractors engaged in road construction are using substandard bitumen available in the market for more profit instead of using the material from the OMCs like Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL).
Bitumen is produced during distillation of crude oil. It has waterproofing and adhesive properties. Distillation removes lighter crude oil components like gasoline and diesel, leaving the heavier bitumen behind.

Though the Finance department in 2013 had issued a notification asking Works, Water Resources, Rural Development and Housing and Urban Development departments to accept only the purchase invoices of bitumen and emulsion obtained from the main producers or OSIC, Regional Manager of HPCL Samir Pattanayak said it is not being followed properly.

In a communication to Finance Secretary Ashok K Meena, he stated various spurious products are making their way into the State as the engineering departments and executing agencies are not adhering to the instructions. 

He urged the Finance Secretary to take necessary action to bring transparency in the bitumen business in Odisha for higher revenue generation by the State Government and also to improve the quality of roads in the State.

Meanwhile, the Finance department has asked engineering departments to issue strict instructions to the executive agencies under their administrative control to accept only the purchase invoices of bitumen and emulsion obtained from the main producers or OSIC while settling their dues and refrain from using spurious and unauthorised products. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
CJI Ranjan Gogoi and Justice S A Bobde at an event in New Delhi | PTI
What next in Sabarimala? Ball in Chief Justice designate SA Bobde's court
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019
Prakash, a veterinarian of the Hosur forest department, tranquilised the animal at 11.23 pm. | (Photo | EPS)
Killer jumbo Arisiraja's reign of terror ends, tranquilised by TN forest officials
Image used for representation purpose only
Headmaster arrested in Kerala's Ottappalam for verbally abusing teacher

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Simplifying Maharashtra's political mess. Why so much drama, you ask?
Interview: The name's Bond, Ruskin Bond
Gallery
The Supreme Court on Thursday referred the mater of entry of women of all ages into Sabarimala Temple to a bigger bench of seven judges. CJI Ranajn Gogoi stated that restrictions on women in religious places was not limited to Sabarimala and was prevalent
SC refers Sabarimala verdict to seven-judge bench, here is what you need to know!
Jawahar Lal Nehru was born on 14th November 1889 which is celebrated as Children day because of his love for children.
Happy Children's Day! On Pandit Nehru's 130th birth anniversary, here are some interesting facts about him
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp