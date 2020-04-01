STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Connecting with the God: Churches in Odisha log into internet

Sources said, some churches in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Berhampur, Jeypore and other parts of the State are using the pre-recorded and live video streaming facility for the purpose.

By Sudarsan Maharana
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: There are many ways to connect with the God. With religious institutions shut down as a temporary measure to prevent spread of coronavirus, churches in Odisha are now using internet and social media to facilitate weekly prayers at homes.

Using the digital technology, churches are live-streaming and uploading video of prayers on their websites, internet and social media platforms for larger participation of worshippers without breaking the norms of social distancing.

“We used to upload audio clips of sermons in our website for people who were not being able to attend Sunday prayers, or those who wanted to listen to it again. However, after the churches shut for lockdown, we decided to upload videos and received appreciation from everyone for the initiative,” said Pastor of Church of Christ (Union Church) Ayub Chhinchani.

Sandeep Kumar, a board member and web admin of the Church, said videos of Sunday prayers and other weekly events in the church are pre-recorded and uploaded to the website or YouTube using YouTube Premieres feature to schedule exact date and time for streaming of the videos. Other social media platforms and messaging apps are also used to share it, Kumar said.

Some churches are also live streaming, uploading videos of recital of Bible passages and other spiritual activities, said AG Church pastor Chittaranjan Nayak. Using digital technology, he said, churches are reaching out to the community members to spread message on coronavirus guidelines like hand washing and social distancing.

