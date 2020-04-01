Salary of ministers, IAS officers deferred

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Government on Tuesday decided to defer salary of elected representatives and officers of All-India Services to tackle the economic situation arising out of nationwide lockdown and expenditure incurred to control COVID-19.

According to a Government notification, there will be a deferment of 70 per cent in the gross salary of the Chief Minister, all ministers, MLAs, chairpersons of all corporations and elected representatives of local bodies.

Besides, there will also be deferment of 50 per cent in the gross salary of All India Service Officers such as IAS, IPS and IFS (Indian Forest Service). The notification said, the order will come into force with immediate effect.

The IAS Association (Odisha) has supported the deferment of 50 per cent of the gross salary by the Government to face the financial exigencies that may arise in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic. The IPS Association, Odisha branch and the IFS Association, Odisha chapter extended support to the Government decision.