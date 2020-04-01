Stay firm but do not misbehave: DGP Abhay to cops

By Express News Service

ANGUL: DGP Abhay asked Angul police officers to stand firm on the streets to prevent people from stepping out but not misbehave with them while ensuring complete lockdown.

During his visit to Angul on Tuesday, the DGP held a meeting with the IG (north-central range) and local SP and emphasised free movement of essential supplies including medicines to all parts of the state.

He reviewed measures taken by the administration and police to prevent spread of the contagion. The DGP also reviewed cases filed by local police for violation of lockdown guidelines.

Stressing the need for maintaining social distancing and cleanliness, he visited the barracks at Angul police station, inspected the control room at SP office and asked officials to resolve grievances of people over phone during the lockdown. Till date, 40 cases have been filed against lockdown violators and 47 motorcycles seized.