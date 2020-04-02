COVID-19: Tele service to check hospital crowd in Odisha

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: A group of 14 specialist doctors from Steel City has come forward to aid people suffering from general ailments by providing consultations and advice remotely without them having to go to hospitals, thereby lessening the burden on compatriots engaged in the war against coronavirus.

As part of an initiative by Smile Forever Foundation, which envisages providing consultation to people on common ailments over phone and WhatsApp to reduce overcrowding at hospitals, every doctor in the panel has agreed to dedicate one to four hours daily to patients who wish to consult them over phone.

Chief Advisor of the foundation and CMO of ESIC Model Hospital Dr Archana Barik said the mobile consultancy service was started from Wednesday. The names of doctors, their mobile numbers and time slots have been made available on the foundation’s website.

Patients can consult doctors over phone and if taking medicines can send details on their WhatsApp for further action. Dr Barik said efforts are underway to arrange a pharmacist who can extend basic health check-up to patients suffering from diabetes and hypertension. If needed the pharmacist can consult doctors concerned for further action on a particular patient.

The foundation will soon come up with a list of dedicated volunteers who would deliver medicines to elderly persons at their doorsteps. Dr Barik said visit of patients suffering from common ailments in far-flung areas can be minimised with the initiative.

The doctors in the panel are Mukesh Kedia and Monalisha Mohanty (Medicine), BK Bhuiyan, DK Sethi and Arun Sanga (Paediatric), SR Hota (Surgery), Pushpanjali Sahu (Skin & VD), Bhagirathi Joshi (ENT), Geetanjali Patri and Dragima (Gynaecology), Preeti Lath (Dental), Sujata Priyambada (Ophthalmology) and Uma Devi (Chest &TB).

Remote care

Initiative is aimed at reducing overcrowding at hospitals



Every doctor in the group has agreed to dedicate one to four hours daily to patients



Names of doctors, their mobile numbers are available at Smile Forever Foundation website