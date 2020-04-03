200 fishermen from Andhra Pradesh stranded in Odisha's Paradip sans food amid COVID-19 lockdown

By Express News Service

PARADIP: Nearly 200 fishermen of Andhra Pradesh have been stranded in Paradip fishing harbour without food since the last one week due to the lockdown. While the fishermen have run out of both groceries, money and are starving,the district administration is yet come to their rescue.

Sources said that hundreds of fishermen from Balasore and Bhadrak districts as well as Andhra Pradesh were in deep sea catching fish when the Government announced the lockdown on March 22. After three to four days, all of them returned to the fishing harbour but were stranded due to the restrictions on public mobility.

E Kallud, a fishermen from Srikakulam district in AP, said when the lockdown was announced, nearly 1,000 fishermen including 200 from the neighbouring State were in deep sea. "After two days, we returned to the fishing jetty but failed to go our native place as bus and train services were cancelled. Since then, we are getting proper food as all the nearby shops are closed. Besides, we have run out of money," he said.

Sources said after reaching the harbour, nearly 500 fishermen of Balasore and Bhadrak were taken to their respective districts by the administration. However, those from AP were left to fend for themselves at the harbour.

"The groceries such as rice, atta and vegetables which we had stored were exhausted within five days. The trawler owners are also not able to visit us because of the lockdown. Now, we have left with no food," said another fisherman.

Manager of Paradip Fishing Harbour Madhumaya Samal said after taking permission from the Transport department, nearly 500 fishermen of Balasore and Bhadrak were sent back to their respective villages in buses on March 26.

However, hundreds of Andhra fishermen have been stranded at the harbour. Executive Officer of Paradip Municipality Dillip Mohanty said after being informed about the plight of the fishermen, the administration has decided to provide food to them. "Efforts are on to supply essential commodities to the fishermen soon," he added.