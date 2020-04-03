Cops in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur use music to help overcome coronavirus lockdown stress

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: The district police have adopted a novel tactic to help people cope with the lockdown psychologically. They have started playing songs to entertain people as well as spread awareness on coronavirus in urban and rural areas of the district. The songs are set to the tunes of devotional and patriotic numbers.

The objective of the initiative is to convince people to stay at home and also make them aware of safety measures and guidelines. What’s even better is that it helps overcome boredom. The police have been using their own vehicles for the purpose at 30 gram panchayats and one municipality in the district.

Sasmita Sahoo of Jagatsinghpur town said the songs have been helping her cope with boredom and isolation. "We have also gained information on coronavirus and the songs have been helping us stay at home for our own good," she said.

Inspired by the police initiative, women and children too have been singing the songs from their doors. Jagatsinghpur IIC Rajani Kant Mishra said, "Social distancing should not mean social isolation. Music can help people regain control of their minds. The effort has paid off as there have been no arrests and seizure of vehicles for violation of lockdown in the last three days."