STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Coronavirus, dip in imports bring hard times for Odisha's fish traders

Due to the lockdown, import has come down from around 8,000 kg to around 2,000 kg a day in the last two weeks.

Published: 03rd April 2020 08:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2020 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

Social distancing norms thrown to wind near Siripur market in Bhubaneswar

Social distancing norms thrown to wind near Siripur market in Bhubaneswar. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  For the fish-loving Odia, the price is beginning to pinch the pocket. With fish import from Andhra Pradesh dropping by the day, it has affected the supply chain. What has made the matters worse is local fishermen community is not venturing out due to the lockdown and social-distancing.

For the fishers, the fish eaters as well the traders, this is unprecedented. Though the Government has not imposed any restriction on transport of fish and other products, shortage of labourers and closure of hotels and restaurants have affected business of thousands of traders and vendors.

Jameswar Mallik, Secretary of Jay Jawan Matsyabyabasayi Mahasangha at Unit-4, the largest fish market in the Capital, rues that the fish import has come down drastically due to the lockdown. "While a large number of fishermen in Odisha have stopped selling fish, the shortage of labourers in Guntur, Nellore and other places of Andhra Pradesh has also affected fish transport," Mallik said.

Due to the lockdown, import has come down from around 8,000 kg to around 2,000 kg a day in the last two weeks. Compounding the problem is cost of transport which has increased as drivers are reluctant to transport fish to the State in the face of the virus outbreak. This, in turn, has pushed up the price of fish in the market.

Rohu is being sold at Rs 200 per kg against the usual price of Rs160, while Bhakura sells for Rs 220 to Rs 240 though the normal price would be Rs 180. Closure of hotels and restaurants and restriction on movement of people has plunged their sale further. "We used to sell at least one quintal fish a day but now the sale has dropped by half," said Prasant Behera, a fish vendor at Rasulgarh.

The 21-day lockdown has not only hit Odisha’s fishing industry hard but dealt a body blow to livelihood of lakhs of commercial fishermen and traders. The Government advisory to practice social distancing and fear of police action has forced the fisherfolk not to venture out. Demand from local markets has crashed due to closure of hotel and restaurants and transport of marine catch has also come to a grinding halt.

Fishermen have stopped venturing into sea following the coronavirus lockdown, said B Iswar Rao, a fisherman from Penthakata in Puri. Hundreds of fishermen from the district, dependent on marine fisheries, are also facing difficulties in finding customers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID 19 Odisha fish traders Odisha traders coronavirus
India Matters
This Chennai woman is selflessly distributing food packets to the poor
A health worker sanitises an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaats Markaz tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi on Wednesday April 1 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Tamil Nadu confirms 110 new cases, global count crosses 8.7 lakhs
Image used for representational purpose only (File | AP)
Three Olympic-bound boxers show how to keep fit during lockdown
Suspected novel coronavirus patients Nizamuddin area being taken to hospital for tests on Tuesday (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
Thousands under scanner for train travel with Tablighi Jamaat participants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purpose. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Coronavirus: Tamil Nadu sees biggest one-day spike, total cases in India cross 2500
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to go home
Gallery
English batsman Jos Buttler was mankaded by Ravi Ashwin in the IPL 2019 clash between Rajasthan Royals and KXI Punjab during the 2019 edition of the tournament. After he proceeded to deliver the final ball of the 13th over, Ashwin stopped and with the Eng
Don't get mankad by COVID-19: Sports stars can teach us the dos and don'ts of coronavirus prevention. Luis Suarez, Cheteswar Pujara, Steve Smith and more...
Former Australian spinner Shane Warne picked Sourav Ganguly as the skipper of his greatest Indian XI. The 50-year-old nominated his greatest Indian XI during an Instagram Live session and picked only the players he played against in his career. (Photo | A
Sourav Ganguly to Virender Sehwag: Check out Australian legend Shane Warne's greatest Indian XI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp