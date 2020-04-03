Woman constable in Odisha's Bargarh turns singer to spread coronavirus awareness

Phanindra Pradhan By

Express News Service

BARGARH: Faced with a situation where people are yet to accept the gravity of the coronavirus threat and take necessary precautions, Bargarh police has chosen to croon its way into people’s hearts.

Taking the lead is a woman traffic constable Brundabati Sahu,who has sung two songs - one in Sambalpuri and the other in Hindi - to deliver the message of social distancing, regular hand washing and other preventive measures to the people. Uploaded by district police on social media, the songs are gaining immense traction.

Both songs, which urge people to use sanitiser and mask and remain indoors, have become immensely popular with people sharing them. Addl SP (Bargarh) Amarendra Rana is seen highlighting the objective of the song in Odia in one of the videos.

He urges people to listen the songs to know about the precautionary measures to contain the spread of the virus. Brundabati said the idea for the songs was mooted on March 30 while she was on duty at Gandhi Chowk in the town. We discussed with the Additional SP to adopt a unique way to sensitise people and zeroed in on video songs to do so. The songs were recorded the next day," she said.

The constable said she is not a professional singer but is fond of singing. "During my school and college days, I won prizes for singing. The video songs were uploaded on the social media on April 1. It has also been planned to play the songs in vehicles deployed to spread awareness on the virus," she said.