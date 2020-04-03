STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Woman constable in Odisha's Bargarh turns singer to spread coronavirus awareness

Woman traffic constable Brundabati Sahu,who has sung two songs to deliver the message of social distancing, regular hand washing and other preventive measures.

Published: 03rd April 2020 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2020 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

Traffic constable Brundabati Sahu

Traffic constable Brundabati Sahu

By Phanindra Pradhan
Express News Service

BARGARH: Faced with a situation where people are yet to accept the gravity of the coronavirus threat and take necessary precautions, Bargarh police has chosen to croon its way into people’s hearts.

Taking the lead is a woman traffic constable Brundabati Sahu,who has sung two songs - one in Sambalpuri and the other in Hindi - to deliver the message of social distancing, regular hand washing and other preventive measures to the people. Uploaded by district police on social media, the songs are gaining immense traction.

Both songs, which urge people to use sanitiser and mask and remain indoors, have become immensely popular with people sharing them. Addl SP (Bargarh) Amarendra Rana is seen highlighting the objective of the song in Odia in one of the videos.

He urges people to listen the songs to know about the precautionary measures to contain the spread of the virus. Brundabati said the idea for the songs was mooted on March 30 while she was on duty at Gandhi Chowk in the town. We discussed with the Additional SP to adopt a unique way to sensitise people and zeroed in on video songs to do so. The songs were recorded the next day," she said.

The constable said she is not a professional singer but is fond of singing. "During my school and college days, I won prizes for singing. The video songs were uploaded on the social media on April 1. It has also been planned to play the songs in vehicles deployed to spread awareness on the virus," she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Brundabati Sahu Odisha Police Coronavirus Odisha coroanvirus Bargarh constable song
India Matters
This Chennai woman is selflessly distributing food packets to the poor
A health worker sanitises an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaats Markaz tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi on Wednesday April 1 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Tamil Nadu confirms 110 new cases, global count crosses 8.7 lakhs
Image used for representational purpose only (File | AP)
Three Olympic-bound boxers show how to keep fit during lockdown
Suspected novel coronavirus patients Nizamuddin area being taken to hospital for tests on Tuesday (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
Thousands under scanner for train travel with Tablighi Jamaat participants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purpose. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Coronavirus: Tamil Nadu sees biggest one-day spike, total cases in India cross 2500
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to go home
Gallery
English batsman Jos Buttler was mankaded by Ravi Ashwin in the IPL 2019 clash between Rajasthan Royals and KXI Punjab during the 2019 edition of the tournament. After he proceeded to deliver the final ball of the 13th over, Ashwin stopped and with the Eng
Don't get mankad by COVID-19: Sports stars can teach us the dos and don'ts of coronavirus prevention. Luis Suarez, Cheteswar Pujara, Steve Smith and more...
Former Australian spinner Shane Warne picked Sourav Ganguly as the skipper of his greatest Indian XI. The 50-year-old nominated his greatest Indian XI during an Instagram Live session and picked only the players he played against in his career. (Photo | A
Sourav Ganguly to Virender Sehwag: Check out Australian legend Shane Warne's greatest Indian XI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp