Jeypore to get COVID hospital

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: The Koraput administration has decided to convert the unused Jeypore sub-divisional hospital building to a Covid-19 hospital.The hospital with 150 beds will become operational in the next 10 days, said Collector Madhusudan Mishra who along with other officials visited the building on Friday. The administration will divert 100 healthcare personnel including doctors to the Covid-19 hospital from different hospitals across the district.CDMO Dr Makarand Beuria said a report on requirements for the hospital will be sent to the Government within this week. He informed that the 14 day isolation of 1305 persons of the district got over on Friday and currently, 2742 persons are under home quarantine.