STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Lockdown brings loss for dairy farmers  

 The 21-day long lockdown has hit milk production in the district putting the livelihood of a large number of dairy farmers in jeopardy.

Published: 05th April 2020 02:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2020 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

The milk chilling centre at Balanadamapur village

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: The 21-day long lockdown has hit milk production in the district putting the livelihood of a large number of dairy farmers in jeopardy.President of Kendrapara Dairy Farmers’ Association Madhaba Das said many locals used to supply milk to the Government-run Odisha State Cooperative Milk Producers’ Federation Ltd (OMFED) for their livelihood. However, OMFED has stopped collecting milk from them due to the lockdown. This has resulted in around 10,000 dairy farmers of the district suffering huge losses.

Sources said hundreds of farmers and milk producers in and around Karandiapatana village have lost their livelihood after the milk production and chilling centre and cooperative societies have been closed due to the coronavirus lockdown. Kalyani Rout (38) of Balanadampur said the centre used to collect nearly 5,000 litre of milk from dairy farmers of area. However, milk collection has been stopped due to the restrictions. “Nearly 1,200 villagers supplied milk to the centre everyday. Since the facility has a chilling system, dairy farmers deposited their milk at the centre every morning. But now, the centre has been closed and villagers are suffering heavy losses,” she added.

Adding to the woes of dairy farmers, tea stalls and dhabas, which used to order milk every day, have been closed.  “I used to supply milk to many nearby hotels, tea stalls and dhabas. This too has stopped since all the eateries and shops have been shut down to by the administration to prevent coronavirus spread,” said Hemant Das, dairy farmer of Rajnagar.

Besides, the lockdown has resulted in acute shortage of cattle fodder, leaving the farmers worried. As the Government has imposed restrictions on transportation of goods barring the essential commodities, cattle feed is no longer available in market. Madhaba said the Government should allow OMFED to collect milk from dairy farmers who are staring at an uncertain future due to lack of any income.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to reach home
A health worker sanitizes an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaat tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
How Nizamuddin became the biggest coronavirus hotspot in India
Chennai's Auto Association offers helping hand to fellow drivers
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
EPS file image used for representation of athletes
Star Watch: Look at how India's track and field athletes are keeping fit
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS)
Unable to sell fish worth Rs 3 lakhs: Chennai fish seller uncertain over lockdown rules
Gallery
It remains unclear what the coronavirus pandemic's impact will be on the multiple wars roiling the Middle East. Here is an overview of the impact so far on the conflicts in Syria, Yemen, Libya and Iraq. (Photo | AP)
From Syria to Iraq, how is COVID-19 outbreak affecting Middle East conflicts?
DC's best bad guy proved there can be more to villainy than greed, while MCU's 'Mr Stylish' showed superheroes can be super-egoistic. Late Heath Ledger's 'Clown' would have found an apt nemesis who could match his twisty wits and philosophical punchlines
Two legends, one birthday: Best quotes of Robert Downey, Jr's Iron Man and Heath Ledger's Joker
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp