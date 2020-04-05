Odisha farmers stranded without fertilizers

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: The lockdown has hit agriculture activities in Jeypore in the rabi crop season with farmers unable to procure fertilizers due to the restrictions.Around 20,000 farmers of Jeypore, Kotpad, Borrigumma and Kundra had cultivated paddy by using water from Upper Kolab project in January. The crops are to be harvested in the first week of May.

As per schedule, the farmers had to apply second dose of fertilizers comprising urea and MOP on their crop in the last week of March for growth of paddy plants. However, they are unable to transport the fertilizers from selling points to their village due to the lockdown. The farmers usually procure fertilizers from Jeypore, Kundra, Boipariguda, Kotpad and Borrigumma and transport it to different rural areas by auto-rickshaw or small vehicles with the help of labourers. However, drivers of these vehicles and labourers are reluctant to come to the rescue of farmers in fear of police action. The dealers are also not able to distribute fertilizers in rural areas due to the same problem.

Non-availability of fertilizers has delayed agricultural activities. “It is difficult to reach the fertiliser outlets due to lockdown. The farmers are in a state of panic as the crops may get damaged,” said Sukria Pradhan, a farmer of Kotpad.

Another farmer of Kundra Narendra Pradhan said he is yet to apply fertilizers on his paddy crop. “By the time the lockdown is lifted, the crop would be damaged,” he added.However, fertilizer in-charge officer of Koraput GV Reddy said there is sufficient fertilizer stock in the district and the administration has asked dealers to expedite distribution among farmers. He urged farmers to collect fertilizers from the outlets.