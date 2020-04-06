STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Beneficiaries of Biju health scheme face a torrid time

Sources said after admitting patients, the empanelled hospitals upload documents for generation of code within 24 hours. After treatment, the code is used for getting payment.

Published: 06th April 2020 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2020 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

Doctors wearing protective gear scan visitors at the entrance of a hospital in wake of coronavirus outbreak, during the nationwide lockdown, in Srinagar

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: For poor tribal patients of Sundargarh district, getting hassle-free treatment under Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) at private empanelled hospitals is too much to ask for during these testing times. With the administration’s focus entirely shifting to prevention of coronavirus outbreak, the suffering of many such patients is going unnoticed.  

Birendra Mundari (28) of Mahulpada panchayat in Bonai sub-division said his father 67-year-old Ruta was discharged from Hi-Tech Medical College and Hospital (MCH) on March 31 after undergoing treatment for a fractured hand. However, the MCH authorities forcefully detained them by withholding his father’s health card and related documents till April 4 as there were some issues in generation of treatment code. “We faced a torrid time spending five extra days at the MCH. We were forced to sleep on the floor without enough food,” said Birendra who is a farmer. He claimed that 10 other patients also faced similar problems at the MCH.    

Similarly, a brick kiln labourer Jagabandhu Kisan (23) of Kaleiposh in Bonai was shifted to the MCH on February 21 after undergoing treatment for burn injuries on both legs for a month at Rourkela Government Hospital. Kisan said his treatment is over and he is seeking discharge from the MCH for several days. However, he and a few others have been detained citing code generation issue.

“My 47-year-old mother is also accompanying me. There is a little money left with me to meet our food expenses. Besides, I won’t be able to afford a private vehicle to reach home as the bus service has been suspended due to the lockdown,” said a worried Kisan.

Sources said after admitting patients, the empanelled hospitals upload documents for generation of code within 24 hours. After treatment, the code is used for getting payment.

Sundargarh Chief District Medical and Public Health Officer Dr SK Mishra said he was not unaware of these incidents. “These things were not brought to my notice. Patients are entitled to hassle-free treatment and have nothing to do with technical issues in code generation. The BSKY district coordinator has been instructed to investigate into the incidents and submit a report for appropriate action,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
BSKY Odisha hospitals coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to reach home
A health worker sanitizes an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaat tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
How Nizamuddin became the biggest coronavirus hotspot in India
Chennai's Auto Association offers helping hand to fellow drivers
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
COVID -19 Survivors: Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
Gallery
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Coronavirus impact: Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!
After Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to light lamps to express unity in fight against the novel coronavirus, people across India used lamps, diyas and flashed moblie lights for nine minutes at 9pm on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Diya Jalao: Here is how India responded to PM Narendra Modi's 9 pm-9minutes appeal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp