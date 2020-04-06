Beneficiaries of Biju health scheme face a torrid time

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: For poor tribal patients of Sundargarh district, getting hassle-free treatment under Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) at private empanelled hospitals is too much to ask for during these testing times. With the administration’s focus entirely shifting to prevention of coronavirus outbreak, the suffering of many such patients is going unnoticed.

Birendra Mundari (28) of Mahulpada panchayat in Bonai sub-division said his father 67-year-old Ruta was discharged from Hi-Tech Medical College and Hospital (MCH) on March 31 after undergoing treatment for a fractured hand. However, the MCH authorities forcefully detained them by withholding his father’s health card and related documents till April 4 as there were some issues in generation of treatment code. “We faced a torrid time spending five extra days at the MCH. We were forced to sleep on the floor without enough food,” said Birendra who is a farmer. He claimed that 10 other patients also faced similar problems at the MCH.

Similarly, a brick kiln labourer Jagabandhu Kisan (23) of Kaleiposh in Bonai was shifted to the MCH on February 21 after undergoing treatment for burn injuries on both legs for a month at Rourkela Government Hospital. Kisan said his treatment is over and he is seeking discharge from the MCH for several days. However, he and a few others have been detained citing code generation issue.

“My 47-year-old mother is also accompanying me. There is a little money left with me to meet our food expenses. Besides, I won’t be able to afford a private vehicle to reach home as the bus service has been suspended due to the lockdown,” said a worried Kisan.

Sources said after admitting patients, the empanelled hospitals upload documents for generation of code within 24 hours. After treatment, the code is used for getting payment.

Sundargarh Chief District Medical and Public Health Officer Dr SK Mishra said he was not unaware of these incidents. “These things were not brought to my notice. Patients are entitled to hassle-free treatment and have nothing to do with technical issues in code generation. The BSKY district coordinator has been instructed to investigate into the incidents and submit a report for appropriate action,” he added.