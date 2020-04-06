STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maoists give up violence for five days in support of coronavirus lockdown

Maoists have come out in support of the Government’s decision to implement lockdown to prevent community transmission of the virus.

Published: 06th April 2020 05:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2020 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Maoists have come out in support of the Government’s decision to implement lockdown to prevent community transmission of the virus. As a part of the lockdown exercise, they have decided not to indulge in violence for five days from Sunday.

Spokesperson of Malkangiri-Koraput-Visakhapatnam Border (MKVB) committee of the CPI (Maoist) organisation Kaliash said the outfit will not carry out any violence during this period unless security personnel attack them. “If they attack us, we will be bound to retaliate,” he said, adding that Government machinery should reach people and provide all benefits including health and PDS items at their doorsteps.

“The war against the pandemic can be fought and won through awareness programmes put in place by the Government and adhering to social distancing,” he said while speaking to some mediapersons at Swabhiman Anchal on Sunday.He said the outfit has been asking villagers to wash their hands frequently to prevent spread of coronavirus.

Refuting media reports that some Maoists have been infected by coronavirus, he said no one in the outfit has been affected. “We are taking all preventive steps and maintaining social distancing,” he said.

