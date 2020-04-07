20 hurt in group clash over road blockade in Cuttack

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The social distancing barricades erected to contain the community transmission of COVID-19 pandemic has led to violent group clash leaving more than 20 persons injured at Singhanathpur village under Banki police limits in the district on Monday.

The group clash erupted after a particular section of people belonging to fishermen community objected to the bamboo-made barricades erected by people of another community citing that the blockade was obstructing their movement for trading purpose.

It then led to exchange of hot words and scuffle. Later members of both the communities resorted to pelting of stones, broken bricks and glass bottle to each other.

On being informed, local Tehsildar Prasanna Biswal and senior police officials, including Additional SP Alekh Chandra Pahi, Banki SDPO Padma Charan Sahu rushed to the spot with police force and brought the situation under control.

While the injured persons were rushed to a local hospital, police have arrested 10 persons from both the groups in connection with the group clash.Five sections of police forces have been deployed to main law and order in the village.