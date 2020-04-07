CM pat for Odisha police personnel  

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Thousands of Odisha Police personnel, guarding the streets, scanning the risky zones and even exposing themselves to coronavirus infection, received a pat from Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday for their exemplary service on the frontline of fight against COVID-19. The Chief Minister said police personnel are making personal and family sacrifices by joining the fight against COVID-19 pandemic. “Let us honour their sacrifices by staying at home and maintaining distance. Appeal all to respect the lockdown for your and society’s safety,” said Naveen in a tweet.

He also released video of a police personnel appealing to the people to stay indoors and practise social distancing. In the video, a lady police personnel is seen sharing how her two-year-old daughter wants to meet her. “If people stay indoors, then I can go and meet my daughter,” she says in the message. Another policeman recounts his father underwent an operation and is staying alone in the house.

“I wanted to visit him but it is not possible under the present situation,” he says. Apart from enforcing the lockdown, police also sensitising people using placards with a message to cooperate with cops to fight coronavirus, stay home and be safe, among others. The State Government has warned that there will be zero tolerance to violation of social distancing. Any violation of social distancing will attract criminal action.