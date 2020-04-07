STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha lockdown: Cremations stalled,  caretakers seek aid

The lockdown has snatched away livelihood of several communities who are dependent on the Swargadwar and Srimandir at Puri.  

Funeral pyre, cremation

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

PURI: The lockdown has snatched away livelihood of several communities who are dependent on the Swargadwar and Srimandir at Puri.  At least 15 families of cremation caretakers at Swargadwar, called Chandals, are left with little work as only a few bodies are being brought to the crematorium ever since Government imposed the lockdown. Dushyant, a Chandal, said prior to the lockdown at least 100 bodies were brought to Swargadwar every day for last rites. Apart from the Chandals, there are four priests who have been affected by the corona crisis. 

The lockdown has also hit business of potter families in Kumbharpada, who prepare earthen pots called ‘Kudua’ of varied sizes. These pots are used for cooking Mahaprasad in temple kitchen and selling Abhada in Anand Bazaar. The administration before lockdown had closed the temple for devotees and cooking of Abhada was stopped. 

“Since the lockdown, no Abhada is being cooked as a result of which, there is no requirement of these pots. Usually, at least 10 carts of Kudua were sent to the temple every day for cooking of Mahaprasad and Abhada. However, we are not even selling one now,”said Saroj Behera, who heads the Kumbhar Sangha in Puri.Members of the Chandal and the potters communities have sought intervention of the local municipality and district administration in providing them financial aid to tide over the crisis.

