Odisha to receive rains for 4 days, IMD forecasts mercury rise

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday forecast rains for four days till April 10 in some parts of Odisha.

The rainfall activity will occur under the influence of an anti-cyclonic circulation over Bay of Bengal, which will trigger moisture flow towards Odisha and due to intense heating of land that will lead to rise of warm and moist air into the atmosphere,” said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Scientist Umasankar Das.

Some districts are also expected to experience thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface winds reaching up to 30 km/hr to 40 km/hr on Wednesday. The Regional Met office also said the maximum temperature is expected to rise by 1 to 2 degree Celsius within two days.