Odisha targets 34 more hospitals, to add 5,697 beds

Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Government has decided to set up 34 more COVID-19 hospitals/isolation centers with a combined capacity of 5,697 beds as the State witnessed a sudden spurt in positive cases.

At present, seven special COVID-19 hospitals are already functional with a capacity of 1,547 beds. Apart from Ashwini Hospital in Cuttack, which was the first to admit patients, the others include KIMS and SUM hospitals at Bhubaneswar, Tata Hospital at Jajpur’s Duburi and Joda in Keonjhar district, ID Hospital in Puri and Hi-Tech Medical College at Rourkela.

The Government has also advised hospitals, which do not have dedicated Covid unit, to not admit any COVID-19 patient or suspect.  “Positive patients and suspects have been admitted to special Covid hospitals in the State. Except one in Capital Hospital, no other public hospital run by Odisha Government has Covid patients. More dedicated hospitals are being set up for such patients,” Health Secretary Nikunja Bihari Dhal said.

Stating that the Government is taking all possible measures for the protection of healthcare professionals, Dhal said no doctor and paramedical staff engaged in management of Covid patients will treat normal patients. Utmost care is being taken in the dedicated hospitals to ensure that health professionals are safe. The doctors and caregivers have been provided with necessary protective equipment.

Chief spokesperson on COVID-19 Subroto Bagchi said the State Government has also decided to increase the number of Covid tests from 300 to 1000 in the next four days.MKCG Medical College and Hospital at Berhampur and Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research at Burla are being equipped for the tests. It is expected that approval from ICMR for testing facility in these two institutions will be received shortly.

Similarly, more than 300 doctors have already come forward to provide voluntary service by registering themselves in the State telemedicine helpline. The spokesperson said this is a completely free service and anyone suffering from COVID-19 symptoms - cough, fever, tiredness and difficulty in breathing - can call the helpline 14410 for proper assistance.

Bagchi said in order to strengthen Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC)’s efforts for effective supervision and management of COVID-19 hotspots and containment zones, six senior officers have been deputed to the civic body.

People wearing masks, walk across a street in Hong Kong, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. The COVID-19 viral illness has sickened thousands of people throughout China and other countries since December. (Photo | AP)
Comments

