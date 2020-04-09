STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Orissa High Court stays Satyabadi culture centre work

Orissa HC

Orissa High Court

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The State Government’s bid to come up with a community-cum-cultural centre in Satyabadi area of Puri district has hit a roadblock with the Orissa High Court staying construction work for it.
The Court issued the order after hearing a petition seeking intervention against construction of the centre through video conferencing recently.

The petition alleged that the Government had issued work order for construction of the centre over the Wakf property belonging to Tahetul mosque at Ahamadpur. As the construction site is a community property belonging to Wakf, the Government on its own cannot appropriate that property for construction of the community-cum-cultural centre, the petition contended. 

Sk Rasid and four others had filed the petition on April 3. They moved to the High Court after their grievance was rejected by the appropriate authority. While disposing of the petition on the same day, the division bench of Justice CR Dash and Justice Biswanath Rath directed the Secretary of Law department “to treat the copy of the present writ petition as the representation of the petitioners and dispose of the same in accordance with law by passing a reasoned order, within a period of two months from the date of receipt of a certified copy / soft copy of this order (downloaded from Orissa High Court Website).”
“Till disposal of the representation by the Secretary, no construction work be made over the disputed property in question,” the order said.
 

