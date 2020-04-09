Odisha becomes first state to extend lockdown till April 30, urges Centre to follow

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as a decision on prolonging the nationwide lockdown to combat coronavirus is yet to be taken, Odisha on Thursday became to the first State to announce extension of the shutdown to April 30. It also recommended the Centre to do likewise for the entire country.

A decision in this regard was taken at the meeting of the State Cabinet presided over by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik through video-conference. Besides the lockdown extending to April-end, all educational institutions in the State including schools and colleges will remain closed till June 17, the Cabinet decided.

In addition, the State Government has also decided to request the Centre not to resume airline and railway services in Odisha till April 30.In a video message to the people after the meeting, the Chief Minister said, “The State Cabinet has decided that saving the lives of people is the top most priority at this juncture.”

“I thank the 4.5 crore people of Odisha for all the support and cooperation each one has been extending in t his serious crisis situation. I know, it involves a lot of sacrifice, hardship and uncertainty but this is the only way to face this crisis,” he said, appealing the people for continued support.

Naveen said the discipline and sacrifice of people has helped the State in combating the dire threat, as from March 15, when Odisha had its first case, there are only 44 cases till now. “In the same period, United States- a superpower - has moved from 3,000 to four lakh cases. The United States has lost more people to Covid-19 than all the wars and 9/11 attack put together,” he said.

Assuring the people of taking all possible steps to alleviate problems caused by the extended lockdown, the Chief Minister said food security will remain a top priority of the Government. Activities related to agriculture, animal husbandry and MGNREGS will be facilitated during the period following social distancing norms and there will not be any problem in transport of goods in the State.

The Chief Minister also said the Government will take care of all people from other States stranded in Odisha. As regards to people from Odisha who are stranded in various parts of the country, the Government will work with State Governments concerned to ensure their well-being.

Thanking the doctors and health workers who are leading the fight against the pandemic, Naveen said the Government was working on a war-footing to scale-up testing and treatment facilities in the State. “We propose to do one lakh rapid testing in the State at the earliest,” he said.

“Coronavirus is the biggest threat that the human race has faced in more than a century. Life will not be the same ever. But, with our sacrifice and with the blessings of the Lord Jagannath, this too will pass,” he assured the people.