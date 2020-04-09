Two UPHCs to provide 24X7 coronavirus services

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: With the district headquarter hospital being turned into a COVID-19 hospital, the district administration has decided to operate the two urban primary health centres in the city round the clock to treat people with general ailments.

The DHH is being converted into a 200-bed COVID-19 hospital with 30 ICU beds and will start functioning within a week, nodal officer of district COVID-19 cell Sukanta Tripathy said. The two UPHCs are located at Ainthapali and Baidyanath Chowk and the 24X7 services will be provided in phases. There are as many as seven UPHCs in different parts of the city.

Sources said, patients, admitted in the DHH, will be shifted to Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla. Besides, patients admitted to the gynaecology ward and SNCU will be shifted to a few private nursing homes in the city.