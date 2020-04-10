With six fresh coronavirus cases, total rises to 48 in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha on Thursday reported six more COVID-19 cases taking the total to 48, including one from the neighbouring State of West Bengal. While a 51-year-old woman from Dhenkanal and a 69-year-old man from Midnapore in WB, admitted to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar, have tested positive, the location of others is yet to be confirmed. Of the 408 samples tested on the day, six were found positive.

The Dhenkanal woman (Patient 43) had come in contact with people with travel history to Nizamuddin between March 10 and 17. A resident of Mina Bazaar locality of the town, she was shifted to institutional quarantine on April 3 after the administration received information about her contact with the suspected Taghlibi Jamat people. Her sample was collected as part of routine surveillance and she tested positive on Wednesday.

Similarly, the elderly man (Patient 44) from Midnapore arrived at Apollo Hospital in a private ambulance on April 7. He was kept in isolation and his samples were sent for tests on Wednesday. He has been admitted to KIMS COVID hospital after he tested positive.

Meanwhile, as per the spatial distribution of cases, Khurda district (Bhubaneswar) has highest 34 cases, following by Bhadrak at three and one each from Cuttack, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Kalahandi, Puri and Dhenkanal.

Two persons have already recovered and discharged from the hospitals. With only one death so far, the number of active cases stood at 45.As many as 106 persons are under hospital isolation in different parts of the State and contact tracing along with active surveillance is on in connection with two COVID-19 patients who tested positive on Thursday. The State Government on Thursday also released travel history of some COVID positive persons. The 30-year-old Patient No. 6 of Cuttack’s Buxi Bazar had gone to New Delhi by Nandankanan Express on March 3. He attended the event for five days and left for Tamil Nadu by Kerala Express. After arriving at Katpadi junction on March 8, he travelled to Melvisharam with 10 other event participants in a reserved bus the next day.

He again left for New Delhi and returned to Bhubaneswar on a flight on March 24. He hired a car to reach home and remained in quarantine. He was asymptomatic till testing positive on April 3. The 29-year-old (Patient 20) from Kalahandi had returned from Bahrain via New Delhi and Hyderabad and was asymptomatic till testing positive on April 4. The Kendrapara youth (Patient 40) has travel history to Dubai. He returned via New Delhi and was in home quarantine before testing positive on April 6.