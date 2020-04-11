STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Excise department to manufacture 10,000-litre hand sanitiser in Odisha

The bottling plant has the capacity to manufacture 1,000 litre sanitiser per day. Around 15 employees of the plant have been engaged in the manufacturing process.

Published: 11th April 2020 12:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2020 12:15 PM   |  A+A-

hand sanitiser

Hand sanitizer (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The Excise department along with Drug Control Administration, has set a target to manufacture 10,000-litre hand sanitiser in the district for supplying to Government departments across the State.  Both the departments had recently joined hands to manufacture sanitiser at an existing liquor bottling plant at Jayantpur on the outskirts of the city. 

Drug Inspector S Mallik said, “We have been asked by the State Government to manufacture 10,000-litre hand sanitiser in the first phase. It will be supplied free of cost to Government departments only. Financial assistance for the venture is being provided by the State Government.” 

The bottling plant has the capacity to manufacture 1,000-litre sanitiser per day. Around 15 employees of the plant have been engaged in the manufacturing process. While the bottling plant is providing ethanol, hydrogen peroxide and glycerine are being added to it for preparing the solution.

Mallik said 5,000 litre sanitiser has already been manufactured and supplied to the district headquarters hospital.  “Local production of hand sanitiser will ease the burden on the Government to a large extent,” he said. Usually, sanitiser is sold for `100 per 200 ml. However, a nominal amount is being spent on production of sanitiser at the bottling plant here due to which local medicine shop owners are interested in buying it from the unit. However, there is no provision to sell the sanitiser to individuals or private entities as of now. 

NIT-R takes to sanitiser manufacturing
Rourkela: The National Institute of Technology-Rourkela (NIT-R) has started manufacturing sanitiser as per WHO guidelines for use by its own staff and other organisations. NIT-R Director Prof Animesh Biswas on Friday distributed 16 litre of sanitiser among officials of Covid-19 hospital on the premises of Hi-Tech Medical College and Hospital and Rotary Club. The institute has stored 14 litre of the solution for its own use. 
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odisha Excise department Drug Control Administration coronavirus
Coronavirus
Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Indian doctor in New York: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Gallery
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp