Farm activities on in full swing in Odisha

Agricultural activities for rabi paddy crop are going on in full swing across the district amid lockdown. 

For representation purpose (Photo |PTI)

By Express News Service

BARGARH: Agricultural activities for rabi paddy crops are going on in full swing across the district amid lockdown. Paddy has been cultivated over 63,115-hectare land with a production target of 3,98,887 tonne during the current rabi season. Last year production was 3,95,735 tonne from 62,815 hectares. The Agriculture department increased paddy production target by 3,152 tonnes during this season in the district.
Transplantation of paddy seedlings besides de-weeding work was completed in the district before the lockdown.

However, the farmers of the district were in a dilemma after fertilizer and pesticide shops were closed. The shops were opened on March 26 as per the direction of the State Government. The majority of the paddy farmers in the district have already used the requisite amount of fertilizer on their farmlands. With suitable conditions prevailing in the district, the farmers are hoping for bumper crop this season.  

Lalit Naik of Babebira village in Attabira block said he has cultivated paddy over eight-acre land. The agricultural activities have almost been completed. He has already used the required amount of fertilizer on his field with the help of local labourers. At present, there is no indication of any pest on my field. Lalit said he would start harvesting his crop in the second week of May. Chief District Agriculture Officer Dinabandhu Gandhi said agricultural activities for rabi paddy crop is going on smoothly in the district. Till date, there has been no report of pest attack, he said.  
 

