NTPC Talcher Kaniha undertakes sanitization drive to prepares for Coronavirus

By Express News Service

ANGUL: Scaling up measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus, NTPC Talcher Kaniha has undertaken a massive sanitization drive at its township and nearby areas.

In preparation for a possible outbreak situation, the power major has started procuring personal protective equipment, sanitizer, masks, and gloves for its doctors and staff along with medical equipment including ventilators for its hospital. A Corona corner with an isolation ward has been set up in the hospital.

The station is distributing masks among its employees, staff of CHC Kaniha, BDO office and the poor. Besides, it has also been distributing masks among residents of Gadasila, Rangabeda and Hariharpur villages. The masks are being given to the village heads to avoid crowding during the distribution process.

