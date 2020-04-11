Odisha's petty traders find means of survival in vegetables  

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Their livelihood in jeopardy due to the lockdown, hundreds of petty traders have started selling vegetables across the district to make their ends meet during this period of crisis. Since there is no restriction on sale of essentials during the lockdown, these small businessmen have switched trades and become vegetable sellers. Resultantly, there has been a significant rise in number of vegetable vendors in the district.

The lockdown has affected the livelihood of barbers, garage and betel shop owners, tea stall and street vendors selling ‘gupchup’, ‘dahibara aloo dum’ and ‘chaat’. However, traders dealing with essential items like grocery, vegetables, fruits, fish, meat and egg have been spared from the restrictions. Sources said traders selling vegetables, fish and meat are doing a brisk business in many areas as people are resorting to panic buying amid the possibility of the lockdown being extended by the Government.

There have been reports of many traders selling vegetables at a higher price than the market rate to take advantage of the situation. This had led to many petty businessmen switching profession to eke out a living. Rickshaw pullers, drivers and helpers of different trucks and passenger buses have also resorted to selling vegetables. Sources said the rickshaw and trolley pullers have adopted an innovative method to sell vegetables. They are selling vegetables at the doorsteps of people with the help of their vehicles.

One Kalapatru Behera of Sanpur under Jagatsinghpur block said he used to eke out a living from his betel shop. “Since the last 15 days, my shop has been closed due to the lockdown and it has become difficult to sustain my seven-member family. Recently, I have started selling vegetables near my closed shop,” he said. Behera now earns `400 to `500 per day from the new trade.An auto-rickshaw driver of Kujang, Santosh Majhi, said since there is a restriction on plying of autos, he has switched over to selling fish in rural areas. “The demand of fish is high during the lockdown and I am able to generate an income from this business,” he said. Due to rise in number of vegetable sellers, the district administration has decided to organise the rural haat once in a week instead of twice. The administration has closed Rahama haat to avoid overcrowding.