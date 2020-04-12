STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Differently-abled Odisha tailor stitches masks for needy

During childhood, Bhagaban suffered from polio and lost the use of his legs. He owns a small tailoring unit in the village.

Bhagaban Tanti giving away mask to a villager I Express

By AK Mishra
Express News Service

JEYPORE: His disability is no deterrent to his willingness to help those in need. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, a differently-abled tailor Bhagaban Tanti has taken up the cudgels to provide free masks to the destitute and needy persons in Kolab village under Koraput district. 

After the State Government made it mandatory for people to wear masks, residents of the village procured them from markets in Jeypore and Koraput towns.

However, the poor and the needy had no resources to buy them.

Realising this, Bhagaban decided to stitch and provide masks to them free of cost.

“I asked some locals to spread the word about masks being provided for free at my shop to those in need. After they did so, tribals and destitute persons have been coming to my unit every day to collect masks”, said Bhagaban.

He also briefs them about the necessity and benefit of wearing masks.

He said in the current situation, one has to look beyond physical limitations to help the vulnerable section of society.

Every day, he stitches around 20 to 30 masks with his family members helping him in cutting the fabric. 

