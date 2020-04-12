LOckdown: Odisha govt seeks special package to revive MSME sector

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
With the MSME sector in Odisha bearing the brunt of the nationwide lockdown, the State Government on Saturday demanded a special package from the Centre for its revival.

Published: 12th April 2020 02:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2020 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  With the MSME sector in Odisha bearing the brunt of the nationwide lockdown, the State Government on Saturday demanded a special package from the Centre for its revival. The loss due the complete shutdown of the units is likely to be around Rs 2,500 crore to Rs 3,000 crore as exports is a major part of the MSMEs’ sustenance. 

Exports from the sector varies between Rs 1,500 crore and Rs 2000 crore though latest official figures are not available. Minister of State for MSME Dibya Shankar Mishra on Saturday discussed the issue with Union Minister of State for MSME Pratap Chandra Sarangi, Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers Sadananda Gowda and Union Minister of State for Steel Faggan Singh Kulaste.The MSME sector in the State which produces essential goods is in a severe crisis as most of the units are shutdown after the lockdown. 

Most of their employees and labourers are not reporting to work due to the coronavirus scare. Mishra requested the Union Ministers to create opportunities for revival of these units which have been completely shutdown. However, the Minister was not available for his comments on details about the package demanded by him. 

Official sources maintained that about 5,500 MSMEs went into production with an investment of over Rs 500 crore and as per conservative estimates, around 31,000 persons were employed in this. However, if labourers are taken into account which are not reflected in the official records, the MSMEs in the State were a source of livelihood for about five times the number. The maximum number of MSMEs in the State belongs to repairing and services sectors. Food and allied sector also add up to another 22.2 per cent of the units. Besides, engineering and metal sector occupies 11 per cent in total MSME units set-up in the State. 

Textiles’ glass and ceramic occupy 7.45 per cent and 7.31 per cent respectively in total MSMEs. Forest and wood (6.07 pc), manufacturing (5.58 pc), Paper and paper products (2.57 pc), chemical allied sector (2.55 pc) are other segments of MSME sector.
 

Dwindling figures 
Rs 2,500 cr estimated loss
5,500MSME units in State
31,000persons employed

MSME sector Odisha government National lockdown Coronavirus
