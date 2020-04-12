Lockdown extension: Odisha govt to start 3-month free rice, dal supply

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government on Saturday directed Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare department to start distribution of 5-kg rice and one kg dal free of cost to ration card holders for three months from April. The distribution of free food grains will be in addition to the monthly quota supplied to people covered under National Food Security Act (NFSA) and State Food Security Scheme (SFSS), said Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain. The free food grains will be provided under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana for April, May and June to deal with the economic impact of lockdown.

He said the Government has decided to supply milled arhar dal to beneficiaries for three months. Earlier, the State had announced to provide three months of ration in advance to facilitate the beneficiaries to avail the same at their convenience while maintaining social distancing. The free foodgrains will benefit over 3.38 lakh people of 1.16 lakh families of the State.

Meanwhile, the Centre has directed Food Corporation of India to provide food grains of 5 kg per person per month for 3 months at the rate of `21 per kg for wheat and ` 22 per kg for rice across the country to all beneficiaries not covered under NFSA.

States have been given the option to lift these stocks in one go or on monthly basis over 3 months up to June 2020. In order to support the NGOs and charitable organisations involved in relief operations, the Centre has directed FCI to provide rice and wheat at the same rates without any upper limit on quantity.