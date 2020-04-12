STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Lockdown: Transportation woes for Odisha's vegetable farmers  

With transport coming to a standstill, their hopes have been dashed. Only 10 per cent of their vegetables have been sold so far with the rest either left to rot in the fields or buried. 

Published: 12th April 2020 04:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2020 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

tomato tomatoes

An Odisha farmer carrying a basket of tomato from his farmland on outskirts of Bhubaneswar. (File Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The coronavirus restrictions have come as a bane for vegetable growers of Ganjam district. A large number of farmers had cultivated brinjal, lady’s finger, cabbage, tomato and other vegetable crops in vast tracts of land this year. However, with transport coming to a standstill, their hopes have been dashed. Only 10 per cent of their vegetables have been sold so far with the rest either left to rot in the fields or buried. 

Dora burying his brinjal crop | EPS

Sources said almost all the farmers have sustained huge losses due to the lockdown. While farmers of villages near to urban areas of the district have somehow managed to sell their produce, their counterparts in remote areas are not so fortunate. 

In Beguniapada block, vegetable crops were cultivated in over 1,000 acre of land. But, most of the produce has been left in the field due to lack of transportation facilities. A bag of brinjals, which is usually sold at `1,500 during this period, is now offered at only `60 to `100. “While no transport or storage facility is available, the exorbitant fares charged by vehicles to take the vegetables have compelled us to leave our produce in the fields,” said A Sirjulu Dora of Genjarapalli village in Beguniapada.

Dora said he waited for a purchaser, but no one turned up. Without any option, he is now plucking the brinjals and burying them in his field. Chhatrapur Sub-Collector Priya Ranjan Prusty visited some of the fields in Hinjili block on Saturday and held discussions with farmers about their problems. Prusty said the administration has decided to facilitate transportation of vegetables from the block to Berhampur and Bhubaneswar. A permission letter will be issued to farmers. The agriculture and horticulture officials have been asked to coordinate the supply of vegetables, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odisha farmers Coronavirus Odisha coronavirus
Coronavirus
Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Indian doctor in New York: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bangalore: Here’s how people from different walks of life spend time during lockdown
Sense of loneliness engulfs, but resilience brings back normal life: COVID-19 survivor
Gallery
A movie a day not enough to keep you busy? How about three then! These trilogies are not essentially best by all measures, but definitely are some of the finest across genres to rewatch or experiment with. Happy binge-watching!
Godfather to Captain America, binge-watch these epic Hollywood trilogies during COVID-19 lockdown. James Cameroon, Tom Hanks, Johnny Depp and more...
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp