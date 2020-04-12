STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Women on mission to supply fresh veggies at Odisha's rural doorsteps amid COVID-19 lockdown

Without any doorstep delivery system, people were flocking to towns for essentials.

Members of the group delivering vegetables to villagers. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: In a bid to ease the supply of essentials to the rural population, a group of women in Badakhandayat panchayat under Biridi block has come forward to supply fresh vegetables at the doorsteps of people residing in villages of the district. Without any doorstep delivery system, people were flocking to towns for essentials. Many villagers have even faced police action for violating lockdown guidelines in their efforts to reach the towns.

Realising the needs of people, women of Chakadola Vegetable Producers’ Group sought the permission of the district administration to supply vegetables and other essential items in villages during the lockdown. Collector Sangram Keshari Mohapatra also allowed the group to provide its service in Biridi, Raghunathpur, Jagatsinghpur and Tirtol blocks.

President Jharana Swain said, “Our group comprises 30 women members of four self-help groups (SHGs). We have taken a four-acre land on lease over which women members grow different vegetables which are being sold to nearly 150 to 200 people of different villages in the four blocks.”

Laxmi Kanti Behera, a member of the group, said on a daily basis, three to four women supply vegetables and other essentials like paneer, milk and mushroom to villagers.

“We are taking orders from villagers through our cell phones every day and supply the essentials the next day,” she said.

Besides, the group members are spreading awareness on prevention of coronavirus.

Gitanjali Nayak, a resident of Jaipur village, said the group is providing fresh vegetables at a reasonable price at people’s doorsteps.

The members are wearing masks and maintaining social distance and also advising customers to do the same.

Chief of District Supply and Marketing Society (DSMS) Satyasundar Sibram Paital praised the initiative of the women and said the District Rural Development Agency has given financial assistance of Rs 2.40 lakh to the group to produce vegetables.

