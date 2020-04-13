Lockdown: Supply jolt for Kendrapara watermelon growers

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Unable to supply their produce to markets, watermelon growers of the district and its nearby areas are hit hard by the lockdown. The situation is such that the fruit is being sold at throwaway prices and even fed to animals.

Sarat Behera of Iswarpur village said he had grown watermelon over four acre land. He used to supply the fruit to Kendrapara, Cuttack and Bhubaneswar. But the lockdown has made it impossible to supply the produce to the markets. The traders are reluctant to buy the fruit from us owing to fear of police, he said.

Around 50,000 farmers of the district have cultivated watermelon over 10,000 acre land in Aul, Rajnagar, Garadapur, Marsaghai and Rajkanika blocks. Around five years back, the juicy fruit was cultivated over 5,000 acre land. The total area under cultivation has gone up substantially as the fruit fetches lucrative returns for the farmers.

Watermelon is being sold for `15 per kg against `30 per kg a few days back. Akshya Das of Rajnagar said he is unable to sell his produce every day and often distributes it for free among villagers or feeds it to animals.Das said several villages in the district have been sealed by their residents making it tough for people to purchase the fruit from farmers.

The fall in price of the fruit has come as a jolt for farmers due to the cost borne by them for its cultivation including fertiliser and irrigation. “Having failed to cover the production cost, the fate of farmers hangs in balance,” said Madhab Das, a farmers’ leader.

Watermelon is the most sought after fruit in summer. People buy it from roadside vendors. But now since the roads are deserted, they are unable to consumers.ADM, Kendrapara Niranjan Sethi said vegetable growers are allowed to carry their produce to markets during lockdown. However, in some areas, locals have sealed the entry points of their villages making it tough for the farmers to sell their produce. “We have directed BDOs and other officials to help the farmers in transporting their produce to nearby markets.