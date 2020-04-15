STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Souribandhu Kar no more

He also authored several books.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Well-known trade union leader, writer and columnist Souribandhu Kar passed away at a private hospital here on Monday. He was 72. Kar was hospitalised about three days back after his health condition deteriorated. He is survived by wife, three sons and a daughter. His elder son Soubhagya is Indian Information Service officer posted in New Delhi. Kar, who was the general secretary of Odisha Unit of All India Trade Union Congress, worked at Canara Bank till his retirement about a decade ago.

He was involved with the Left movement for decades and a known CPI leader of the State. He was one of the prominent trade union faces of Odisha and associated with different movements, to protect the interests of labourers, bank employees and against child labour.

He also authored several books. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik condoled his death and conveyed sympathy to the bereaved family. CPI State unit Secretary Asish Kanungo and CPI (M) leader Janardan Pati condoled Kar’s death, describing it “a great loss for the trade union movement”. Naveen also condoled the death of former Health Minister Sanatan Bisi and described him as a dedicated social  worker.

