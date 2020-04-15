STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Village sealed, contact tracing of patient on

The 66-year-old man of Sana Trilochanpur tested +ve on Monday.

Published: 15th April 2020 01:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2020 01:24 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: The Jajpur administration on Tuesday notified Sana Trilochanpur and its adjoining Saipur village as a containment zone for a week after the second Coronavirus positive case was detected from the area. He is case number 56 in the State.The 66-year-old patient belongs to Sana Trilochanpur under Jajpur block and had returned from Kolkata on March 29. Collector Ranjan Kumar Das said the person works in a private firm at Babughat in Kolkata and had returned to his village along with 17 others in a van. While seven of them got down at Bhadrak, he alighted at Sathipur on NH-16 on March 29 from where, he went to Ganeshpur in another vehicle. 

From there, he walked down to his village. Since he suffered from stomach ache on the day, the patient visited district headquarter hospital (DHH) on the same day. After attending the OPD, he returned to his house.The Collector informed that the elderly man was under home quarantine from March 29 to April 13 when his sample tested positive. He has been shifted to Ashwini hospital at Cuttack. “His contact tracing has started and we are also tracing the persons who travelled with him in the vans and those who came in contact with him at the DHH”, said the Collector.

He added that the OPD register at DHH has been checked to find the doctor, paramedical and pharmacy staff who came in contact with him.Meanwhile, family members of the patient have been asked to remain in home quarantine, he added. Entry and exit points of the villages have been sealed.The district’s first Coronavirus case was reported last week from Brahmabarada village. The patient has recovered and discharged from Ashwini hospital. Currently, he is under institutional quarantine for seven days in the district.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Village sealed
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Unmasked: Cotton fabric cannot stop corona, warn experts
Image for representational purpose only
Inflation awaits us after lockdown: Prof Deshpande of Institute for Social and Economic Change
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown extension: Fresh relaxation of services that interests common man
The bat-man connection: Will it help or hurt us?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi wearing a gamcha during his address to the country. (Photo | Twitter)
Lockdown 2.0 Guidelines: All you need to know
Image for representational purpose only
After lockdown ends, inflation awaits us: Prof Deshpande, Institute for Social and Economic Change
Gallery
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Coronavirus lockdown extension: Electricians to mechanics, here are fresh relaxation of services, activities that common citizens should know about
'The jingoist nation and nationalism have got weaponised by the political class to destroy dissent and polarize people. The mass frenzy has accomplished complete derationalization and inversion of meanings where destroyers of the nation become deshbhakts
Elgar Parishad case: Anand Teltumbde writes an open letter to people of India before NIA arrest; notable parts you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp