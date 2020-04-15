Village sealed, contact tracing of patient on

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: The Jajpur administration on Tuesday notified Sana Trilochanpur and its adjoining Saipur village as a containment zone for a week after the second Coronavirus positive case was detected from the area. He is case number 56 in the State.The 66-year-old patient belongs to Sana Trilochanpur under Jajpur block and had returned from Kolkata on March 29. Collector Ranjan Kumar Das said the person works in a private firm at Babughat in Kolkata and had returned to his village along with 17 others in a van. While seven of them got down at Bhadrak, he alighted at Sathipur on NH-16 on March 29 from where, he went to Ganeshpur in another vehicle.

From there, he walked down to his village. Since he suffered from stomach ache on the day, the patient visited district headquarter hospital (DHH) on the same day. After attending the OPD, he returned to his house.The Collector informed that the elderly man was under home quarantine from March 29 to April 13 when his sample tested positive. He has been shifted to Ashwini hospital at Cuttack. “His contact tracing has started and we are also tracing the persons who travelled with him in the vans and those who came in contact with him at the DHH”, said the Collector.

He added that the OPD register at DHH has been checked to find the doctor, paramedical and pharmacy staff who came in contact with him.Meanwhile, family members of the patient have been asked to remain in home quarantine, he added. Entry and exit points of the villages have been sealed.The district’s first Coronavirus case was reported last week from Brahmabarada village. The patient has recovered and discharged from Ashwini hospital. Currently, he is under institutional quarantine for seven days in the district.