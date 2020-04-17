STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

14-day quarantine in a month for doctors, nurses working in Odisha's COVID-19 hospitals

All healthcare service providers have been told not to return home or come in contact with their family members, for the time being.

Published: 17th April 2020 02:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2020 03:27 PM   |  A+A-

A swab sample collection center at Sahid Nagar Primary School in Bhubaneswar.

A swab sample collection center at Sahid Nagar Primary School in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By PTI

BHUBANESWAR: Doctors, nurses and all healthcare providers in Odisha's COVID-19 hospitals are placed under quarantine for 14 days after tending to patients for about the same period in a particular month, and another set of medical professionals takes over for that duration, a senior official here said.

Arrangements for safety have been made for health workers in the facilities earmarked for coronavirus patients, and those dealing with suspected or confirmed cases provided with Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), Development Commissioner S C Mohapatra said on Thursday.

"Currently, the state has 24 dedicated COVID-19 hospitals.

Eleven more will be up and running by April 20.

Doctors, nurses are working for 15 days in a month and putting up in an accommodation given to them.

Their food and other requirements are taken care of.

"After having worked for 14 or 15 days, they undergo quarantine for the same period before resuming service," Mohapatra said.

All healthcare service providers have been told not to return home or come in contact with their family members for the time being, he maintained.

"Arrangements have been made for the hospital staff in hotels and hostels.

Other facilities are also being set up for them.

These professionals have been given special training on how to handle COVID-19 patients.

They conduct mock-drills before starting work," he said.

Noting that Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had directed officials to set up dedicated hospitals when just about one or two cases surfaced, Mohapatra said a total of 3,951 beds and 293 ICU beds have been set up in the 24 COVID-19 facilities.

Some of these facilities have come up in a matter of 20-25 days, he said.

"The dedicated hospitals will ensure that coronavirus patients get focused treatment in a professional manner and medical staff and other patients in general hospitals are not exposed to infection," Mohapatra said.

The state government had been bearing the expenses of treatment, food and medicines of all confirmed and suspected patients, he added.

Odisha has reported 60 COVID-19 cases so far.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID-19 hospitals quarantine facility healthcare workers Odisha Coronavirus COVID-19
Coronavirus
Devotees throng chariot pulling festival in COVID-19 hotspot, police file FIR
The Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort passes lower Manhattan on its way to docking in New York, Monday, March 30, 2020. The ship has 1,000 beds and 12 operating rooms that could be up and running within 24 hours of its arrival on Monday morning. (Photo | AP)
Indian in New York | 'What is happening here is beyond any Hollywood script'
AAP leader Sanjay Singh
'Itni shakti hume dena data': Sanjay Singh from AAP sings to fight Coronavirus
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sacchi Baat: Vitamin M needed to fight destruction unleashed by COVID-19
The International Monetary Fund logo (File photo| Reuters)
Will Asia see an economic growth famine in 2020 for the first time in 60 years?
Gallery
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp