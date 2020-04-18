Bhitarkanika ready to meet water needs of animals    

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: With the advent of summer, authorities of Bhitarkanika National Park have stepped up efforts for protection of animals in the forest. Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Bikash Ranjan Dash said forest officials have started renovation work of 20 ponds and dug up around 40 holes and ditches inside the forest to prevent spotted deer and other animals from entering villages in search of water.

Care is being taken to protect the penned estuarine crocodiles as the water in small ponds where the reptiles are kept is drying. Around 70 baby crocodiles in the newly-built crocodile breeding and research centre at Dangamala are being provided special attention as the reptile hatchlings are more susceptible to heat.

Sources said incidents of human-animal conflict go up during the summer as the animals venture out of the forest areas in search of water. Nrusinga Behera of Dangamala village said, “It is common to spot deer and boars near our village pond in the evening during summer. We never kill the animals but some poachers target them near the water bodies.” Apart from water scarcity, forest fires during the summer is another reason for animals venturing out of the park, he added.