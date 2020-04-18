STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Stranded West Bengal labourers struggle for food  

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Even as Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has termed migrant workers from other states stranded here as “guest workers”, a group of labourers from West Bengal have alleged that they are yet to receive food or assistance from the district administration. Belonging to Baikunthapur village of the neighbouring state, eight workers have put up at a rented accommodation in Ward 25 under Baripada Municipality limits.

They are Shaikh Makul, Mairul,  Bisu Shiekh, Motibore Shiekh, Juhurul, Sabis, Babulu and Shaikh Maidul - all construction workers. “After the lockdown was imposed, our contractor stopped work without paying our dues. We had some grocery items with which we could manage till recently. We borrowed `1000 from out landlord Subodh Sahoo to buy grocery and vegetables that lasted for four days but how long will he help us”, said Juhurul.

He added that they are now surviving on flattened and puffed rice.The grocery they had has been exhausted and the workers do not have money to buy more. Even as the district administration has been distributing cooked food among migrant workers, poor and destitute people, these workers alleged that they have received nothing so far.

Although they managed to contact a Government official of the town who assured them cooked food, nothing reached them till noon. Administrative in-charge of the municipality, Prasanta Roy said they have been distributing cooked food to migrant labourers and destitute. “If any labourers are not getting food, they can bring it to our notice and we will do the needful”, he said.

Odia labourers cycle their way back home
Berhampur: With the Government extending the lockdown till May 3, as many as 100 Odia labourers stranded in Surat have decided to cycle their way back home. They belong to various villages under Soroda block of Ganjam district. In the absence of food, money and help from the Gujarat Government, the labourers decided to return to their native places in cycles and they began their journey on Thursday.

On the other hand, members of the Rashtriya Oriya Yuvak Pratisthan submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday appealing him to arrange for transportation of the labourers who are stranded in Surat, Thane and Mumbai. They alleged that the Government helplines for migrants are not working and if not rescued, the labourers will die of hunger.

