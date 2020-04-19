A wedding where masks, safe distance were mandatory    

Prasanjeet Sarkar By

ROURKELA: While the former Chief Minister of Karnataka HD Kumaraswamy continues to draw flak for the wedding of his son which was in violation of the COVID-19 pandemic guidelines, a couple of Sundargarh has set an example by exchanging vows in a simple ceremony amid strict adherence to social distancing norms. Wedding of Amrit Patel and Subhashree Patel took place at Jhargaon village under Lefripara block on Friday in the presence of a limited number of family members.

The bride and groom along with the family members wore masks and maintained safe distance through the entire ceremony. Amrit, son of Snehalata and Madanmohan Patel, is an engineer by profession. Subhashree is a BEd student and daughter of Arun and Sushma Patel. Snehalata said they are members of the Gayatri Shakti Peeth and seven weddings including her son’s marriage were scheduled to be held through ‘Gayatri Yajna’ rituals between April 9 and 12.

She said expecting the lockdown to end on April 14, the wedding was rescheduled on April 17. Since he could not take further leave, Amrit’s parents decided to go ahead with the wedding and took permission from the Sundargarh administration with an assurance to strictly adhere to COVID-19 guidelines.

Amrit, his father and two close relatives reached the bride’s place at Jhargaon from Nuadihi, for the marriage. Only a few members of the bride’s family greeted them and the guests were provided hand sanitisers at the entrance. While everyone wore masks throughout the ceremony, the rituals were performed maintaining safe distance.

The couple said their wedding was fixed by family elders and following one postponement they decided to go by the mutual decision of their respective families to marry in presence of a few close relatives and keep it a low key affair. On Saturday, a ‘Gayatri Yajana’ was performed at Amrit’s house with prayers to dispel the pandemic.

