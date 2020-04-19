Odia litterateur Ratnakar Chaini passes away

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Renowned Odia litterateur and academic Ratnakar Chaini passed away following age-related ailments at his residence in Badambadi here on Saturday. He was 75 and is survived by his wife and son. Born on August 25, 1945 at Sarei village in Salepur, Chaini had passed matriculation from Nemalo High School and made graduation from Christ College. He had obtained master degree in Odia from Ravenshaw College and got PhD from Utkal University in 1978.

Chaini had served as Odia lecturer in different colleges and held the post of president of Sanskar Bharti and Utkal Sahitya Samaj. Some of his literary works are ‘Achyutananda Rachanabali’, ‘Niraba Kolahala’, ‘Kabi Gopalkrushna’, ‘Asha Brundabana’, ‘Achyutananda Gitabali’, ‘Ajira Galpa’, ‘Tathapi Rabana’ and ‘Kaha Lalita’. Apart from receiving several awards for his contribution to Odia literature, Chaini was felicitated with Sahitya Bharati Samman for 2016. While his last rites were performed at Khannagar, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has expressed grief over his demise.