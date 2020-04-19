Out of work, Odisha man on 200km walk to native with son in arms

Ashish Senapati By

Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: There could not be a more heart-wrenching picture of the Government’s failure to come to the aid of the most needy than the sight of a man carrying his physically-challenged son on shoulders and starting a 200 km journey on foot as he has no other way to survive. A 40-year-old brick kiln worker Chakradhar Munda started the arduous walk on Friday with his eight-year-old son in his arms and wife alongside from Pattamundai to his native Ghasipura village in Keonjhar district as the owner denied food or money to him.

Out of work for the last three weeks and evicted from their makeshift hut near the kiln, the tribal couple, left with no option decided to undertake the journey. “How could we stay back after the owner asked us to return? I took my son in my arms and started walking along with my wife.

It would take us 3-4 days to reach our village,” said Chakradhar. He said the police stopped them in Kendrapara town for a few minutes on Saturday but relented after getting to know of their plight. Chakradhar said he has `1,200 and it is enough to keep his family fed during the journey. But it is easier said than done as almost all roadside eateries are shut due to the lockdown.

Man on 200km walk

Like Chakradhar, hundreds of migrant workers are leading their lives in abject misery in the district. Though, it is the duty of the district administration to provide adequate food and shelter to the workers and ensure wages are continued to be paid, it is not reflected on the ground.

Emboldened by the inaction of Kendrapara district administration and police, many owners have stopped wages and evicted workers from the work-sites. As a result, large number of migrant workers and other poor people are being forced to move out on foot. If they stay, they will die of hunger, sources said. Kendrapara ADM Niranjan Sethi said the administration had no information on the journey of Chakradhar or any other worker. No complaint has also been filed.

“The district administration has directed owners of brick kilns and other construction sites to provide food and shelter to the workers. We will take stern legal action against those who violate the orders,” he said.