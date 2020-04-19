STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Out of work, Odisha man on 200km walk to native with son in arms

Out of work for the last three weeks and evicted from their makeshift hut near the kiln, the tribal couple, left with no option decided to undertake the journey.

Published: 19th April 2020 10:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2020 10:41 AM   |  A+A-

Chakradhar holds his physically challenged son in arms 

Chakradhar holds his physically challenged son in arms 

By Ashish Senapati
Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: There could not be a more heart-wrenching picture of the Government’s failure to come to the aid of the most needy than the sight of a man carrying his physically-challenged son on shoulders and starting a 200 km journey on foot as he has no other way to survive. A 40-year-old brick kiln worker Chakradhar Munda started the arduous walk on Friday with his eight-year-old son in his arms and wife alongside from Pattamundai to his native Ghasipura village in Keonjhar district as the owner denied food or money to him. 

Out of work for the last three weeks and evicted from their makeshift hut near the kiln, the tribal couple, left with no option decided to undertake the journey. “How could we stay back after the owner asked us to return? I took my son in my arms and started walking along with my wife.

It would take us 3-4 days to reach our village,” said Chakradhar. He said the police stopped them in Kendrapara town for a few minutes on Saturday but relented after getting to know of their plight. Chakradhar said he has `1,200 and it is enough to keep his family fed during the journey. But it is easier said than done as almost all roadside eateries are shut due to the lockdown.

Man on 200km walk

Like  Chakradhar, hundreds of migrant workers are leading their lives in abject misery in the district. Though, it is the duty of the district administration to provide adequate food and shelter to the workers and ensure wages are continued to be paid,  it is not reflected on the ground. 

Emboldened by the inaction of Kendrapara district administration and police, many owners have stopped wages and evicted workers from the work-sites. As a result, large number of migrant workers and other poor people are being forced to move out on foot. If they stay, they will die of hunger, sources said. Kendrapara ADM Niranjan Sethi said the administration had no information on the journey of Chakradhar or any other worker. No complaint has also been filed. 
“The district administration has directed owners of brick kilns and other construction sites to provide food and shelter to the workers. We will take stern legal action against those who violate the orders,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odisha lockdown coronavirus COVID 19
Coronavirus
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown: Here are fresh relaxation of services that you should know about
The International Monetary Fund logo (File photo| Reuters)
Will Asia see an economic growth famine in 2020 for the first time in 60 years?
Sacchi Baat: Vitamin M needed to fight destruction unleashed by COVID-19
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An illuminated Qutub Minar at Mehrauli in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
World Heritage Day: Empty Qutub Minar lit up with 'Stay safe, stay home' message
No new coronavirus cases reported in 22 districts across India in last 14 days
Gallery
There is a bigger shark in the sea and Manchester City's Sheikh Mansour is no longer the richest football club owner in English soil. Newcastle fans are hoping for a huge facelift as more 'oil money' spills into Premier League with the Saudi Crown making
Newcastle United takeover: As Saudi Crown Prince beats Manchester City, meet the 10 richest Premier League clubs, owners
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp