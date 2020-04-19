STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pratap Sarangi seeks wider consultations on Rath Yatra

In a letter to the Chief Minister, Sarangi expressed concern over reports published in a section of media that coronavirus has cast a shadow on celebration of PuriRathYatra of Lord Jagannath this year

Pratap Sarangi

Union Minister of State for MSME Pratap Sarangi

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Minister Pratap Sarangi has urged Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to hold consultations with Puri Shankaracharya Gajapati Maharaja and others before taking a decision on the annual Rath Yatra in view of the coronavirus outbreak.In a letter to the Chief Minister, Sarangi expressed concern over reports published in a section of media that coronavirus has cast a shadow on celebration of Puri Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath this year. 

Appreciating efforts of the State to contain the spread of the virus, the Union Minister said such media reports have been troubling the sentiments of people of the State and millions of devotees across the globe.
Acknowledging the fact that the Rath Yatra, scheduled to begin on June 23, will be affected by the pandemic, in terms of public enthusiasm and scale of participation, Sarangi said, “I sincerely believe that amidst restrictions, the festival should be organised as per the age-old traditions, reflecting unity of mind and sense of purpose of all the stakeholders.”

He urged the Chief Minister to dispel misgivings that emerge in the public domain by issuing clear-cut instructions to the authorities in Sri Jagannath Temple Administration to hold extensive consultations with Shankaracharya of Govardhan Peeth, Gajapati Maharaja, scholars of Mukti Mandap, Daitapatis, temple servitors and others on the issue before deciding the nature and scale of Rath Yatra celebrations this year.

Opinion divided 
Puri: WITH the Puri Gajapati Maharaj Dibyasingha Deb writing to the State Government requesting for an early decision on Rath Yatra, opinions are divided over organising the annual fete of the Holy Trinity. While a section of temple servitors has come out in support of organising the festival sans the usual revelry, there are others who apprehend community transmission during the event which is attended by lakhs of devotees from within and outside the State. This year, the annual sojourn of Lord Jagannath, Devi Subhadra and Lord Balabhadra is scheduled on June 23.

Daitapati and member of temple management committee, Ramchandra Dasmahapatra said Rath Yatra should be observed while adhering to Covid-19 norms. Stating that the event should be a low-key affair, he said the Daitapati Nijog has agreed to abide by the guidelines. “Since the festival is two months away, we are hopeful situation might have improved by then”, he said. Jagannath Culture historian, Dr Surendra Mishra said there were instances in the past when Rath Yatra in Puri was stopped after the temple was attacked by invaders 18 times from 670 AD to 1733 AD and the deities had to be shifted to other places in the State. Head carpenter of Nandighosha chariot, Bijay Kumar Mahapatra said Government must make its stand clear since construction of the chariots starts on Akshaya Tritiya day.  

