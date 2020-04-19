Schools adapt to new 'online’ reality due to coronavirus crisis

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In the new order of social distancing, homes are the new classrooms. Welcome to post-coronavirus reality where technology dictates the terms. Like it is happening elsewhere in the world, schools in Bhubaneswar too have switched to online teaching to make up for lost time and ensure smooth running of academics through streaming technology and virtual tutorials on digital platforms.Internet addiction is no more concern because Zoom, Skype and Google to Facebook, WhatsApp and YouTube are now helping schools connect with students and conduct classes during the lockdown. Though teachers would tell you grudgingly that nothing can beat classroom teaching, schools have no option but to go online to adapt to the new reality.

As lockdown persisted, teachers at KIIT International School began online classes from March 16. From language classes on Skype to hour-long lectures on Zoom and assessment via WhatsApp groups, the school has arranged it all to continue the teaching.“For junior students, two hours of classes are being conducted. They are encouraged to share their art and craft on school WhatsApp groups. For senior students, class durations stretch up to four hours,” says Sanjay Suar, Principal of KIIT International School.

Remaining ahead of the curve demands innovation and quick execution. As soon as lockdown was announced, some schools jumped into action to design their own online teaching modules. The SAI International came up with SAI Cloud School - a complete online schooling platform. “The virtual school comprises three parts - a video and audio based module of all subjects uploaded to school’s internal server; live teachings conducted as per the time table and doubt-clearing sessions for smaller groups of students. We have also incorporated a special programme based on artificial intelligence for assessment of student’s understanding,” said Nilakantha Panigrahi, Principal of SAI International School.

Some schools framed subject-wise timetables for online classes and are leaving no stone unturned to teaching fun and interactive for students. The Kendriya Vidyalaya 1, Bhubaneswar started online classes for around 4,000 students in two shifts till 12 noon and is getting overwhelming response. “While conducting such classes we are ensuring that students are not overburdened with homework. We have given them ample time for co-curricular activities and encouraging them to watch Ramayan on TV,” said Y Padmini, Principal in-charge of Kendriya Vidyalaya 1.

With technology comes technical glitches. One of the most practical problems affecting online classes is the disruptions in mobile network connections. Padmini explains issues such as poor network, lack of clarity in voice as well as web security are major challenged. “Till now we were using Zoom app. However, after issues of web security raised, our teachers are finding other alternatives and have started using Google, Whatsapp and other such online platforms to conduct classes,” she said.

The new reality of online teaching has made schools realise that teachers too have to be tech-savvy whereas many are not. “There are challenges because teachers aren’t used to taking online classes. They find it tough to check assignments given to students,” points out Madhumita Sahoo, Principal of Guru Nanak Public School. To remove the hurdles, Madhumita had to conduct an online training for teachers via video-conferencing on Saturday.

However, switching to the online mode means schools aren’t apprehensive about the academic calendar any longer. “The lockdown will have impact on only two weeks of our classroom teachings. Anyways, there would have been summer holidays. There’s absolutely no need to worry for junior students. The prime concern was regarding the Board students but online classes have begun and they are learning the lessons,” said Poly Patnaik, founder of Mother’s Public School.

Academicians believe that though online platform is easily accessible for students with many having laptop, smart phones and other such gadgets at home, new-age model cannot match classroom learning.

“We must admit that there is no substitute to classroom teaching. A school is a perfect place for learning where there is a direct interaction between the teachers and the students. On the contrary, we come across inexpressible problems, both emotional and technical, on the online platform,” says Tapan Kumar Satpathy, faculty and vice-president of St Xavier’s High School, Kedargouri.

Since most of the exams had been over by the time lockdown was enforced, he believes, it won’t impact this year’s result. However, the Covid-19 outbreak is likely to disturb the study during 2020-21 academic year partially. Satpathy suggests changes in syllabus be made at the earliest and forwarded to schools to make curriculum more comprehensive for the students.

Students, though, heaved a sigh of relief after online classes commenced. “When the lockdown was announced, I did not know what to do throughout the day and was expecting to be pushed to boredom. The online classes are keeping us busy,” said Archit Panda, a Class XI student.For parents, it is a new learning curve. “Previously, we wouldn’t know what the child is actually learning because of our busy schedules. Now even the parents have a role to play. They are roped into various activities and schools want their support and involvement,” said Snigdha Padhi of Jharpada, whose son is a Class X student of BJEM School.

Govt schools keep pace

As private and English medium schools take to the transition rather well, their government counterparts - though grapple with insufficient infrastructure and tech crunch - are also doing their bit to keep the academic wheel roll smoothly during the lockdown. The Unit-I Girl’s High School has been able to provide online education to 73 out of a total 119 Class X students so far. “Our teachers are conducting online classes for the students from home. We have framed timetable for all students of Class VII to X and imparting teaching accordingly. However, with many of these students not having access to laptop, tab or smart phones, we are trying for alternatives. Parents are also cooperating with us on this front,” said School Principal Sujata Samantray.

Diksha app and WhatsApp classes

With schools switching to online mode for teaching, School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash said classes for students of Government-run schools will start in all schools of Khurda district including Capital Bhubaneswar after April 19. Despite limited resources, the Government is taking all measures to offer digital learning to students during this crisis.

While teachers have been asked to use NCERT-recognised Diksha app to impart online teaching to Class IX and X students, WhatsApp groups have been formed in schools in Khurda district for distribution of notes and online classes for the students in this period.

“A detailed time-table for online classes through WhatsApp has been worked out and the project will be implemented in Khurda district initially from April 19 and will continue till June 20 in nine different phases for students of Class II to VIII. Based on the feasibility, we will extend it to other parts,” the Minister said.