Classes on DD Odia for matriculation students during lockdown

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: From Monday, Doordarshan Odia will be the classroom for Class X students who are set to appear matriculation examination conducted by the Board of Secondary Education, Odisha in 2020-21 academic session. Teaching will be imparted on different subjects through DD Odia on television.

The Odisha School Education Programme Authority (OSEPA), which has written to the district education officers and block education officers recently, stated that there will be repeat telecast of the recorded videos of online EDUSAT classes available with ORSAC for Class-X students from April 20.



The telecast will be done twice from 11 am to 12 pm and 3.30 pm to 4.30 pm from Monday to Friday on subjects such as Mathmatics, SCP, SCL, English and Geography till May 12. A total of 34 videos will be telecast during this period.

Apart from these, telecast of teaching will continue for Class IX and X students of Government-run and Odia medium schools through Diksha app and other such platforms.

Earlier, School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash had informed that apart from Diksha app, the Government has also decided to impart online teaching to students of Class II to Class VIII through WhatsApp from Monday.