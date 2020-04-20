STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 lockdown: Odisha opens 20 districts for economic activities

As construction activities and projects under MGNREGS have been allowed under the MHA revised guidelines all minor mineral sources like sand ghats, crusher and quarry units will operate.

odisha police

A police man guards the containment zone at Surya Nagar in Bhubaneswar on Monday (File Photo | Irfana, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As relaxation of restrictions on several sectors during the second phase lockdown come into force from Monday, Odisha has allowed partial resumption of economic activities and opening of Government offices in 20 districts that have so far been unaffected by the coronavirus spread.

The Twin city of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack along with 10 districts where COVID-19 cases have been detected, however, will continue to be under complete lockdown.  Strict lockdown restrictions will continue in the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation area to contain the spread of COVID -19 till review of the situation.

According to a notification by the Revenue and Disaster Management Department, all Group ‘A’ officers of all departments will attend their respective offices unfailingly. The offices of the Board of Revenue and sub-registrar offices will be open with 33 per cent staff in the urban areas of Khurda, Cuttack, Sundargarh, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Puri, Kalahandi, Dhenkanal and Jajpur.

The remaining offices of Board of Revenue and sub-registrar offices beyond the above urban limits will operate with 100 per cent staff. Employees belonging to Group ‘C’ and ‘D’ will report for work on a roster basis as finalised by the authorities.

Offices of Revenue Divisional Commissioners (RDCs), district collectors, sub-collectors, tehsil offices, revenue inspectors have been allowed to function with 100 per cent staff strength as part of COVID -19 management process. Besides, all stamp vendors will be allowed to operate from the districts/sub-registrar offices.

Besides, agricultural activities, harvesting of crops, transportation of harvested produce, transport of agri-inputs like seeds, fertilisers and pesticides will be allowed.

Outlets for sale of agricultural inputs like seeds, fertilisers and pesticides have been allowed to remain open for specific period in the day. The outlets have been asked to ensure availability and sale of inputs by maintaining social distancing.

Industrial and MSME units can start operations by ensuring workers to stay within the industrial premises/estates by adhering to social distancing norms including Government instructions as approved by the district collectors.

Shops including grocery and essentials like vegetables, milk and other eatables will also be allowed to open except in the containment zones. Private offices including IT and IT-enabled services will function with a maximum staff strength of 50 percent. Services provided by self-employed persons including electrician, IT repairs, plumbers, motor mechanics and carpenters will also commence.

