Crammed in small boat, 27 fishermen make a daring journey back home

BERHAMPUR: Even as stories of migrant labourers walking hundreds of miles to reach home abound in the post-lockdown India, a group of 27 fishermen from Odisha and Andhra Pradesh undertook a five-day perilous journey from Chennai along the sea route to return to their native villages.The fishermen purchased a boat for Rs 1.73 lakh and even risked their lives because the vessel was too small to accommodate 27 of them.

Tired, sleep-deprived and hungry, they continued their sojourn back home through the nights till they reached their destination in the bordering zone off Ganjam district on Sunday evening. The boat anchored half-a-km from the coast near the confluence of Bahuda river and the fishermen stayed put till the administration gave clearance to anchor on Monday.

The fishermen worked for trawler owners in Chennai. Of the 10 from Odisha, nine belong to Pati Sunapur in Chikiti block of Ganjam while another is from Gokharakuda in Krushnaprasad block of Puri district.

When fishing was banned on March 15 following coronavirus outbreak, the fishermen were left with no work. Before they could decide to return home, the nationwide lockdown was imposed. With fishing harbours in the State under surveillance, no boat was allowed to operate. “However, we decided to return and teamed up with 17 fishermen of Andhra Pradesh who were working with us. We decided to take the sea route as the roads were closed,” recalled Harishchandra. They did not disclose their plan to their families apprehending they would be too stressed.

The fishermen approached a boat owner who agreed to sell his boat for Rs 1.73 lakh. The boat wasn’t big enough to accommodate them all but they had no other alternative. Every one contributed and bought the boat besides stocking drinking water, food, compass and 250 litre of diesel and two motor engines. Well versed with the sea route, the fishermen began their journey on April 15.

The first three days were comfortable but problems started when sleeplessness started to take its toll. Crammed for space as they had to create a cooking area for all 27 of them, they would take their turns to rest. “We could not sail round the clock as we had to give the motors rest. Off Vizianagaram, the boat developed minor snags,” revealed Ramana. They resumed their journey after fixing the glitches. On Saturday night, they ran out of food but the determination to reach home kept the starved souls going.

On reaching the coast at Bahuda river confluence, the fishermen called up their families who informed local authorities. Since they had travelled from a Covid-affected State, they were asked to wait until administrative clearance. On Monday, administrative officials of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh asked the fishermen to anchor at Dankuru village on Andhra Pradesh side of Bahuda river. They were sent to a quarantine centre at Pustapur.