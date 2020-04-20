Five more nabbed for attack on government officials on lockdown duty

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Kuakhia police on Sunday arrested five more persons for assaulting two government officials, who were on lockdown enforcement duty in Gopinathpur village of Rasulpur block. With this, the total number of persons arrested in connection with the incident has gone up to eight.



The accused are Sultan Khan, Rabani Khan, Gufran Khan, Abdul Salam Khan and 30-year-old Asraf Ali Khan. Police had arrested three persons soon after the incident on Saturday.

Kuakhia IIC Manoj Swain denied Jajpur Collector’s claim that one of the accused has links with the Nizamuddin congregation. “I conducted a thorough investigation into the matter and found the accused has no links with the Tablighi Jamaat event held in New Delhi last month,” he said.



Das said during interrogation, the three accused, arrested earlier had said they had gone to pick-up a man who had come from New Delhi.